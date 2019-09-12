The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Rihanna praised for inclusivity, diversity in her Savage x Fenty show

12 September 2019 - 12:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rihanna is getting all the love after her Savage x Fenty show at NYFW.
Fans and industry colleagues of Rihanna can't stop raving about the beauty and power of her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty which showed its collection on Tuesday evening at New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna's rebellious nature came out to play in the form of inclusivity and diversity in race and body types as well as sizes. Speaking to Elle, Rihanna said all women, regardless of physical ability or limitations, race and age are important and this is the message she strived to get across with her show.

Musicians Normani and Halsey performed, with Halsey debuting her new single, Graveyard. Asked why she chose these two women, Riri said she wanted to use her show to highlight powerful women.

Raving about Normani's dance skills, she said, “She's an incredible dancer, and dance is athleticism. Dance is powerful. It would be a shame to miss out on an opportunity to have that kind of beauty and power on the show.”

Vogue too had nothing but glowing reviews for the show, praising mostly Rihanna's ability to show beauty in all shapes and sizes. As for Twitter, well, it's been nothing but love for the good sis.

