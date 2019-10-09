Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce
Queen B attended the opening of the Tyler Perry Studios in the same gold beaded gown Keke Palmer previously wore to the MTV VMAs
Nobody likes to go up against Beyonce. Not on the charts, not in the yummy mummy game, and certainly not in the style stakes. But this weekend when Queen B wore a dress previously worn by actress Keke Palmer, she set their fashion worlds colliding prompting us to ask: who wore it best?
Keke made it on to various best-dressed lists when she attended this year's MTV VMAs in a high-necked Yousef Alijasmi beaded gown.
The actress paired it with platform heels, a playful clutch shaped like an old-school cellphone, a pair of pearl earrings and a couple of chunky gold rings. She kept her hair simple: a sleek high bun with perfectly laid edges.
At the weekend Beyonce had social media abuzz when she wore the same gown to the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios.
While some fans were impressed with how well the dress accentuated her curves, others saw what they deemed to be a slight boep, and speculated that she’s pregnant.
As always, Queen B looked regal. She served rich aunty looks by pairing the gown with diamond cascade earrings and a couple of oversized rings. She topped off her look with a dramatic floor-length braid, strappy heels and red lipstick.
So who wore it best? We have to send a shout out to Keke for wearing the dress first because not many people can proudly say ‘Queen B stole my look’, but unfortunately she didn’t wear it best.
Beyonce's choice of hair and accessories added more glamour and opulence to the gown. She also managed to make a dress previously worn by another celebrity her own — no easy feat.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.