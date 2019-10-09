The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce

Queen B attended the opening of the Tyler Perry Studios in the same gold beaded gown Keke Palmer previously wore to the MTV VMAs

09 October 2019 - 10:23 By SowetanLIVE
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Nobody likes to go up against Beyonce. Not on the charts, not in the yummy mummy game, and certainly not in the style stakes. But this weekend when Queen B wore a dress previously worn by actress Keke Palmer, she set their fashion worlds colliding prompting us to ask: who wore it best?

Keke made it on to various best-dressed lists when she attended this year's MTV VMAs in a high-necked Yousef Alijasmi beaded gown.

The actress paired it with platform heels, a playful clutch shaped like an old-school cellphone, a pair of pearl earrings and a couple of chunky gold rings. She kept her hair simple: a sleek high bun with perfectly laid edges. 

View this post on Instagram

talking cash shii ? #26onthe26th #VMAs

A post shared by BIG BOSS ?? (@keke) on

At the weekend Beyonce had social media abuzz when she wore the same gown to the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios.

While some fans were impressed with how well the dress accentuated her curves, others saw what they deemed to be a slight boep, and speculated that she’s pregnant.

As always, Queen B looked regal. She served rich aunty looks by pairing the gown with diamond cascade earrings and a couple of oversized rings. She topped off her look with a dramatic floor-length braid, strappy heels and red lipstick.

So who wore it best? We have to send a shout out to Keke for wearing the dress first because not many people can proudly say ‘Queen B stole my look’, but unfortunately she didn’t wear it best.

Beyonce's choice of hair and accessories added more glamour and opulence to the gown. She also managed to make a dress previously worn by another celebrity her own — no easy feat.

This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Who wore it best: Bonang vs Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

The beauty queen recently shared a snap of herself wearing the same gown Queen B wore while hosting the Miss SA finale
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding

Here come the grooms all dressed in white ... and Basotho blankets, and bold red floral print suits, and black suits with gold embellishments, and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

MTV VMAs 2019: Best & worst on the red carpet

Less stuffy than many other awards shows, the MTV Video Music Awards gives celebs a chance to be more playful with their red carpet fashion choices.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives Travel
  2. Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ... Lifestyle
  3. Maps Maponyane has got his buns in a row flipping burgers: Here's what you need ... Food
  4. Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Travel through time inside R20k-a-day retro Clifton holiday villa Travel

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
X