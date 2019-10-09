Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce

Nobody likes to go up against Beyonce. Not on the charts, not in the yummy mummy game, and certainly not in the style stakes. But this weekend when Queen B wore a dress previously worn by actress Keke Palmer, she set their fashion worlds colliding prompting us to ask: who wore it best?

Keke made it on to various best-dressed lists when she attended this year's MTV VMAs in a high-necked Yousef Alijasmi beaded gown.

The actress paired it with platform heels, a playful clutch shaped like an old-school cellphone, a pair of pearl earrings and a couple of chunky gold rings. She kept her hair simple: a sleek high bun with perfectly laid edges.