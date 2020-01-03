The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Repeat offender? Denmark's Princess Mary wears the same New Year's Eve dress for the fourth time

03 January 2020 - 08:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Danish Crown Princess Mary is passionate about sustainable fashion.
Image: Instagram/The Danish Royal Family

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has proven that she is just as human as most of us after she wore the same New Year's Eve dress for the fourth time.

She was spotted in her now famous burgundy number at the royal family's annual New Year reception on Tuesday, People reports.

The mother of four first wore the dress in 2007 to the same event while pregnant with her second child, Princess Isabella, and has styled it similarly, with slight differences in accessories.

Honey Nine spotted Princess Mary with her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, at the event also attended by government officials and parliamentarians.

According to Daily Mail, the dress was designed by Danish designer, Birgit Hallstein, and has been worn in 2012 and 2014 to the same event. The re-wearing of the dress may be due to the Princess' passion for sustainable fashion.

