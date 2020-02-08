The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Oscars to clash with New York Fashion Week: why you should watch the latter

08 February 2020 - 10:54 By Thango Ntwasa
Celebs including Alicia Silverstone, Leslie Jones, Heidi Klum and Rachel Bilson in the front row at Christian Siriano's show during New York Fashion Week on February 6 2020 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fashionistas will be facing a dilemma this Sunday: an unfortunate scheduling conflict sees the Oscars clash with some of the New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 shows. Which one should they watch?

Both events will serve up a smorgasbord of the latest designer looks, but the Academy Awards is likely to feature more star power and outrageous moments — or is it?

Here are three moments from New York Fashion Week's past that prove the runway can more than rival the red carpet when it comes to drama:

1. BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Former Project Runway judge Michael Kors is famed for his luxurious designs, flamboyant personality, and for nearly caving in the ceiling at the venue of his 1990 show.

According to Vanity Fair, the bass of the music accompanying the models on the catwalk was cranked up so much that it dislodged bits of plaster from the ceiling causing it to shower down on fashion big wigs like Suzy Menkes and Anna Wintour.

Designer Richie Rich and Zelda Kaplan at a charity auction in 2006 in New York.
Image: Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

2. FASHION TO DIE FOR

Famed for her African print ensembles complete with dramatic hats, socialite Zelda Kaplan was a firm fixture on the New York nightlife scene and in the front row.

It was here that the 95-year-old collapsed during designer Joanna Mastroianni’s 2012 show; it was later reported she passed away from natural causes.

Her friend, designer Richie Rich told Page Six, “Passing away in the front row was how it was meant to be. Zelda loves fashion, so she died for fashion. She would have wanted to go out in style.”

3. GATECRASHING WITH GOATS 

No, we are not referencing rapper Kanye West’s popular phrase, 'Greatest of All Time'. We're talking actual goats that arrived at Bryant Park in 2005 courtesy of Fred Wilson, the then CEO of Saks Fifth Avenue.

It was his bright idea to promote the luxury store's 'Wild about Cashmere' campaign. While no animals were reported to have been hurt during the stunt, it certainly hurt Wilson’s career.

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

• New York Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday and will run until February 12.

