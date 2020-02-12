Caster Semenya takes to the catwalk as Nike unveils its latest innovations

Focusing on the power of sport to uplift and inspire, Nike revealed its latest fashion and product innovations at a huge runway show — dubbed the 2020 Future Sport Forum — in New York last week.

At the same time, the brand took the opportunity to pay tribute to basketball player Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter accident. Six young girls wearing LA Lakers jerseys with Bryant’s number stood on the edge of the runway surrounded by Olympians, paralympians, models and dancers.

South African Olympian Caster Semenya was also on the stage, wearing a piece from Nike’s new lifestyle collection.

Semenya stood next to Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, who last year became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours. He set the unofficial record wearing a prototype of Nike's Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% running shoes, which are said to boost performance.