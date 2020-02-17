Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour
It has been an honour watching Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi take on the world. Whether she's been talking about the evolution of beauty standards at New York Fashion Week, or campaigning against gender-based violence, our golden girl can do no wrong in our eyes — or can she?
You see, fashion is a monster all of its own, and no matter how incredible you are, you sometimes miss the mark with your wardrobe choices.
During the beauty queen's recent homecoming tour she wowed and made us proud with many of her looks, but there were a couple of times when we second guessed her style. But despite her odd fashion faux pas, we couldn't possibly love Miss Universe any more.
Here are the best and worst looks from her trip to SA:
BEST LOOKS
HEAD START
We love everything and anything monochromatic at the moment, especially when it looks as flawless as the Halston number Tunzi wore upon arrival at Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport.
Neither too fancy nor too loud, this satin two-piece was a brilliant sartorial start her homecoming tour. It was classy and elegant without being boring.
TOP OF THE CLASS
Tunzi kept her look cool, casual and eye-catching for a visit to her former primary school, Canaan Academy in Dutywa, Eastern Cape. She paid homage to her heritage in an oh-so-modern way by donning a Nguni print crop top and pants by local brand House of FabroSanz. The shape of those garments were perfection on her statuesque frame and with her signature fade.
RIGHT AT HOME
Throughout her homecoming tour, Tunzi proved her undying loyalty to our country by wearing African prints and pieces by local designers. This includes the dress by one of our favourite labels, Imprint, which she wore while visiting former president, the late Nelson Mandela's, home.
From the vibrant green and blue pattern to the voluminous sleeves and princess silhouette, this look made us buckle at the knees.
WORST LOOKS
SLIGHT MISSTEP
The silhouette of the dress Tunzi wore on a visit to Multichoice’s head office was a little old-fashioned, and the decision to pair it with leopard print shoes just didn’t make sense.
To make this outfit more modern, we wish the beauty queen had opted for a pair of large red earrings and some black lace-up sandals.
STOPPING TRAFFIC
Even the best in the fashion game gets things wrong occasionally, and sadly this was the case when Tunzi toured the streets of Joburg on an open-top bus. There is a silver lining, however – few fans actually saw this mess of an outfit up close.
The top and bottom seem to be parts of two different outdated dresses. Thanks to all those colours and layers, the skirt looked chaotic and messy and made our beauty queen look larger than she really is.
SOMEBODY PHONE A STYLIST
Tunzi attended a Samsung event where she was outshone by other celebs in the fashion stakes. The virginal colour and tulle collar of this dress gave it an oddly conservative feel despite the fact that it had a mini skirt.