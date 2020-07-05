The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Joburgers can now buy designer face masks from a vending machine

South African Fashion Week and Sandton City have collaborated with the likes of Gert-Johan Coetzee and Black Coffee on a range of fashionable face masks that pay it forward

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Reporter

Despite what you may think, there are some pros to wearing masks. For one thing, you don't need to budget for that new lipstick, though you might have to rethink your eye makeup. You also have a great reason to up your smize game.

But the best reason of all is the fact that, if you're so inclined, you can now choose a really beautiful, well-designed, fashionable mask to go with your outfit...

