SA Menswear Week: how to catch the spectacular fashion shows online

SA Menswear Week (SAMW) is offering you a free ticket for a front-row seat at the continent’s very first “fully virtual fashion week”, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHO IS SHOWING?

Fifteen of the country’s top fashion labels will be presenting their Spring/Summer 2021 collections via live-streamed shows from July 29 to 31 (see the full schedule here).

Some shows on our “must-see” list include Imprint, a luxe brand which creates bold, eclectic collections strongly inspired by Africa, and designer Nao Serati, who is renowned for challenging traditional ideas of masculinity through his designs.

We’re curious to see what Quiteria Kekana will be showing now that he’s gone solo — he used to be one half of Quiteria & George.