SA Menswear Week: how to catch the spectacular fashion shows online
SA Menswear Week (SAMW) is offering you a free ticket for a front-row seat at the continent’s very first “fully virtual fashion week”, which kicks off on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
WHO IS SHOWING?
Fifteen of the country’s top fashion labels will be presenting their Spring/Summer 2021 collections via live-streamed shows from July 29 to 31 (see the full schedule here).
Some shows on our “must-see” list include Imprint, a luxe brand which creates bold, eclectic collections strongly inspired by Africa, and designer Nao Serati, who is renowned for challenging traditional ideas of masculinity through his designs.
We’re curious to see what Quiteria Kekana will be showing now that he’s gone solo — he used to be one half of Quiteria & George.
Rosey & Vittori’s show, which is themed “dressed up with nowhere to go” also sounds intriguing; they’ll be showcasing their usual popping prints and wild colours as a contrast to the morbidity of lockdown.
WHERE CAN I STREAM THE SHOWS?
Each designer’s show will be live-streamed on the SAMW website.
“We’ve worked hard to ensure that the designer’s shows are optimised for this new format, working on choreography, set design and even the timing of the camera cuts and perspective to keep it interesting,” explains Jen Deiner, head of production for SAMW, on the organisation's website.
A registration button will appear on the website in the run-up to the broadcast of each show. Register and you’ll be able to interact with others in the “audience” and be eligible to win prizes.
There will also be pre-interviews with each of the designers to give you an insight into the work that went into putting together their collections.
ANYTHING ELSE TO BE EXCITED ABOUT?
SAMW has teamed up with Cape Town Fashion Council to allow you to buy clothes straight off the catwalk from an online store called CTFC Marketplace.
“The digital link of seeing a show and immediately being able to click and pre-order that garment for shipping a week or so later has never been done before,” enthuses Kerry Bell, CEO of CTFC, on the SAMW website.