IN PICS | Three major trends spotted at SA Fashion Week

The close to this year’s local fashion calendar came from a unique SA Fashion Week (SAFW) with virtual shows and private screenings thanks to Covid-19.

Taking on heavier subject matter as inspiration and rethinking the way clothing is produced, Mzansi’s designers put together meaningful collections this season.

Here are some of the common threads that linked them together:

SLOGAN TEES

Statement tees have always been a go-to provocateur on the catwalk, but at SAFW they were the perfect way to highlight matters tugging at the hearts of local designers.

Palesa Mokubung of Manthso’s pet cause was female empowerment à la the designer’s recent collaboration with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and 1st for Women, which saw her release a collection of tees emblazoned with the word "Fearless" to encourage SA women to live their lives fearlessly.