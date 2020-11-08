The apron is now an emblem of female empowerment thanks to the Monorap

By redesigning a piece of everyday kitchen apparel, Lethabo Moraka has created a symbol of social change for the modern woman, writes Atlehang Ramathesele

The humble apron has gone through multiple phases over the years. Historically worn by a wide range of people including homemakers, tradespeople, fishmongers and the like, it has been everything from a practical kitchen item to a status symbol.



Closer to home, I sometimes associate it with a loosely tied voorskoot that I watched my aunties and grandmothers don to mass-cater a family event. Images of nimble hands peeling carrots in bulk in a garage or a billowing cloud of scone flour swirling off their pinafores come to mind...