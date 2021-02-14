Pandemic pink: The psychology behind this trending hair colour

Who would have thought that at-home dye jobs during the hard lockdown would birth an obsession with pink hair that still lingers in 2021?

According to Pantone, the colours for 2021 are Ultimate Grey and a sunny yellow called Illuminating — but in the eyes of the beauty industry the hue of the year is clearly pink.



We have seen just about every iteration of pink in fashion, décor and pop culture, with millennial pink once having a serious moment in fashion, and rose gold being a much-loved shade choice in décor and design...