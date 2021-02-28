'Coming 2 America' uses fashion to change the way the world sees Africa

Costume designer Ruth E Carter earned a well-deserved and long overdue Oscar for her work creating the globally celebrated style of Black Panther's Wakanda in 2019.

For almost 40 years, she's fastidiously worked to create a singular Afro-futurist infused vision of the on-screen representation of black culture in cinema that's included a long-running collaboration with director Spike Lee, work with Steven Spielberg and Ava DuVernay and now the regal costumes of the fictional African kingdom of Zamunda in Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America.

This year has also seen a major retrospective exhibition of Carter's distinctive costumes, Ruth E Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, open at the Scad Fash Museum of Fashion and Film in Atlanta.

This week, one of show business's most sought-after recognitions — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles — was bestowed on her.