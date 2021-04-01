SA’s Lukhanyo Mdingi in the running for prestigious 2021 LVMH Prize

Local designer Thebe Magugu made history when he became the first African to win the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2019.

SA shone again in 2020 when Sindiso Khumalo was announced as one of the talented designers in the running to win. The prize ended up being shared among all the finalists due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will 2021 make it a hat-trick for Mzansi? It very well could because the 20 international semifinalists for this year’s LVMH Prize have just been announced, and Cape Town-based designer Lukhanyo Mdingi has made the list.

WHAT IS THE LVMH PRIZE?

Since 2014, LVMH, the parent company of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Hermes, has been scouring the planet for the next big name in fashion through their annual competition, the LVMH Prize.

According to AFP RelaxNews, the aim of the prize is to “encourage emerging global talent through a combination of financial aid and business development opportunities”.