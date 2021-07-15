The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SHOPPING | Onesies are the only outfits you really need right now

Whether you're working from home, running errands or just lounging about, onesies are a must for your winter wardrobe. Try these cosy options on for size

15 July 2021 - 10:03 By Thango Ntwasa and Sahil Harilal
Fleece Onesie, R499, from Cotton On.
Fleece Onesie, R499, from Cotton On.
Image: Supplied

It almost seems strange that there was once a time when wearing our PJs in public was a major fashion crime.

The pandemic has changed the way we dress — less heels and more Uggs — and there's sadly not much need to get glammed up these days.

So with winter in full swing and most of us cooped up at home, is it any wonder onesies are having a moment?

Try these cosy options on for size:

FOR WORKING FROM HOME

Cotton On's Fleece Onesie has to be one of the most stylish options around. You can style it with a turtleneck for those Zoom meetings, and then pop on your favourite puffer jacket or parka when heading off to the shops to stock up on essentials. 

FOR LOUNGING ABOUT

Nothing makes for great nights in like sporting matching onesies with loved ones.

aFREAKa Clothing's collaborative collection with musician David Scott — aka The Kiffness — features matching sets for the whole family with the profits going to the charitable Gift of the Givers Foundation. 

KIFF Kids Inye Onesie, from R1,050, from aFREAKa Clothing.
KIFF Kids Inye Onesie, from R1,050, from aFREAKa Clothing.
Image: Supplied
The Kiffness models a KIFF Inye Onesie, from R1,350, from aFREAKa Clothing.
The Kiffness models a KIFF Inye Onesie, from R1,350, from aFREAKa Clothing.
Image: Supplied

FOR WORKING OUT

With the 80s Jazzercise resurgence that has everyone working out at home instead of at the gym, bodysuits — or “workout onesies” — like Nike's Yoga Luxe Jumpsuit are proving to be hot property.

Nike Yoga Luxe Jumpsuit, R1 699,95.
Nike Yoga Luxe Jumpsuit, R1 699,95.
Image: Supplied
All-In-One Panda Sleep Set, R219.99, from MRP.
All-In-One Panda Sleep Set, R219.99, from MRP.
Image: Supplied

FOR SLEEPING

There are no limits to the fun onesie available for girls and boys. While the onesies printed with unicorns and soccer balls from Woolworths are sure to be a hit with your little ones, you could also deck them out in designer duds from the likes of Dolce & Gabanna.

And if you'd also like to add some playful sleepwear to your own winter wardrobe, look no further than this panda onesie from MRP or the Iconix range from Takealot, which includes wacky adults styles ranging from unicorns to dinosaurs.

Soccer Ball Print Onesie, R229, from Woolworths.
Soccer Ball Print Onesie, R229, from Woolworths.
Image: Supplied
Iconix Unicorn Onesie for Adults, R499, from Takealot.
Iconix Unicorn Onesie for Adults, R499, from Takealot.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SHOPPING | Take your cue from Versace to brighten up your winter wardrobe

Versace’s optimistic, sea-centric Spring/Summer 2021 collection provides the perfect antidote for the cold-weather blues. Here's everything you need ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

SHOPPING | 20 of the best puffer jackets

Keep cosy while making a style statement this winter
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Massive beauty mecca ARC is SA's answer to Sephora

This one-stop shop in Joburg is the country's newest and biggest dedicated beauty store. Here are seven reasons why it's one of the coolest too
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Les Da Chef’s culinary legacy will live on through his creative recipes like ... Food
  3. How to grow organic fertilisers that'll nourish your veggie garden (and you) Home & Gardening
  4. SA’s first Michelin-star chef gives pap a gourmet makeover. Try his recipes Food
  5. 'It was time to let go': Jada Pinkett-Smith on shaving her head The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?