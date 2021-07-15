SHOPPING | Onesies are the only outfits you really need right now

It almost seems strange that there was once a time when wearing our PJs in public was a major fashion crime.

The pandemic has changed the way we dress — less heels and more Uggs — and there's sadly not much need to get glammed up these days.

So with winter in full swing and most of us cooped up at home, is it any wonder onesies are having a moment?

Try these cosy options on for size:

FOR WORKING FROM HOME

Cotton On's Fleece Onesie has to be one of the most stylish options around. You can style it with a turtleneck for those Zoom meetings, and then pop on your favourite puffer jacket or parka when heading off to the shops to stock up on essentials.

FOR LOUNGING ABOUT

Nothing makes for great nights in like sporting matching onesies with loved ones.

aFREAKa Clothing's collaborative collection with musician David Scott — aka The Kiffness — features matching sets for the whole family with the profits going to the charitable Gift of the Givers Foundation.