Miley Cyrus drips in Thebe Magugu's politically charged menswear

Cyrus's suit is part of Magugu's first full men's wear collection, which recently debuted at Pitti Uomo, the influential trade show held annually in Italy.

According to the brand's website, the collection is titled “Doublethink” and was inspired by — and pays tribute to — “the brave [South African] women and men who have come forward as whistle-blowers, who have exposed the level of rot from companies and institutions both private and state”.

It goes on to say that “whistle-blowers are not celebrated or cast as heroic characters. Instead, they are largely treated as insubordinate, pariahs or troublemakers”.

Playing off the concept in cowboy movies where bandits wear black hats and heroes white ones, the collection has a strong western influence. It also features prints based on political cartoons by the satirist Zapiro.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on the S Mag section of the SowetanLIVE website.