Glow on, try it: How to nail the 'dolphin skin' trend

Skin prep is key to creating that glossy, 'fresh-out-of-water' makeup look you've seen on runways around the world

We're just about ready to pack up the year, retreat to a beach resort and call it a day.



Thankfully, the runways are on the same wavelength as “fresh-out-of-water” skin has become a welcome staple at the fashion shows such as Peter Do, Preen and Head of State...