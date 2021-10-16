Miss SA hopefuls' childhood memories inspire their glam gowns for the finale

Ten inspiring women from around the country will be competing in the Miss SA finale in Cape Town on Saturday.

While they’re vying for the right to wear the ultimate accessory — the pageant’s dazzling uBuhle crown — they’ll be modelling outfits by some of the country’s most talented designers.

BRIGHT BEGINNINGS

Everyone knows first impressions count, right? That’s why the finalists will make their debut in boldly coloured outfits with a distinctly African design.

GOING SWIMMINGLY

Designer Tracy Efstathiou of TracyB Swimwear is no stranger to showcasing her work on the Miss SA stage — she created the costumes for the swimwear section of the 2020 pageant.