How to watch the 2021 Miss SA pageant

Reigning queen Shudufhadzo Musida will crown her successor at the glamorous finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on Saturday.

Taking place at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, the event will feature an array of famous faces.

Celebs Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are hosting the proceedings with a pair of former Miss Universes — Zozibini Tunzi and Catriona Gray — acting as backstage correspondents.

There will also be live performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ntokozo Mbambo and Zakes Bantwini.

Here's how to watch the pageant: