Lifestyle

How to watch the 2021 Miss SA pageant

16 October 2021 - 15:45 By Toni Jaye Singer
The Top 10 finalists of the 2021 Miss SA pageant.
The Top 10 finalists of the 2021 Miss SA pageant.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Reigning queen Shudufhadzo Musida will crown her successor at the glamorous finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on Saturday.

Taking place at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, the event will feature an array of famous faces.

Celebs Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are hosting the proceedings with a pair of former Miss Universes — Zozibini Tunzi and Catriona Gray — acting as backstage correspondents.

There will also be live performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ntokozo Mbambo and Zakes Bantwini.

Here's how to watch the pageant:

ON TV

The Miss SA pageant will be screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Crowns, cash, competitors: What you need to know about the Miss SA finale

The glitzy pageant is taking place on Saturday in Cape Town
Lifestyle
16 hours ago

ONLINE

The glitzy event will be streamed live on the Miss SA website along with other exclusive content.

A full access online pass (R114) can be bought on the Computicket website and includes access to the pageant and a pre-show hosted by Gray. This kicks off at 4pm. There will also be a post-show interview with the winner after her crowning moment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Miss SA unveils seven ‘respected, influential’ panellists to judge pageant finale

With just over two weeks to go until South Africans meet their new Miss SA, the organisation has unveiled this year's  selection panel which boasts a ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

OPINION | Education and mental health advocate: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has served well

Throughout her reign Musida has been graceful and remained focused on fulfilling the pledge she made during her crowning.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Zozi Tunzi marks return to Miss SA stage as backstage presenter at finale

The former Miss Universe winner will take on presenting duties alongside her Miss Universe predecessor Catriona Gray.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant Lifestyle
  3. 'It was a lie and I was humiliated'- Wife’s polygamy shock on TV Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA hopefuls' childhood memories inspire their glam gowns for the finale The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Crowns, cash, competitors: What you need to know about the Miss SA finale Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole