How to watch the 2021 Miss SA pageant
Reigning queen Shudufhadzo Musida will crown her successor at the glamorous finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on Saturday.
Taking place at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, the event will feature an array of famous faces.
Celebs Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are hosting the proceedings with a pair of former Miss Universes — Zozibini Tunzi and Catriona Gray — acting as backstage correspondents.
There will also be live performances by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ntokozo Mbambo and Zakes Bantwini.
Here's how to watch the pageant:
ON TV
The Miss SA pageant will be screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).
ONLINE
The glitzy event will be streamed live on the Miss SA website along with other exclusive content.
A full access online pass (R114) can be bought on the Computicket website and includes access to the pageant and a pre-show hosted by Gray. This kicks off at 4pm. There will also be a post-show interview with the winner after her crowning moment.