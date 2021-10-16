Lifestyle

Crowns, cash, competitors: What you need to know about the Miss SA finale

16 October 2021 - 10:30 By Toni Jaye Singer
The reigning Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, with the 10 finalists who are vying for her crown and the title Miss SA 2021.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

The exciting finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant will kick off at 5pm at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know if you'll be watching this glamorous event:

10 FINALISTS ARE VYING FOR THE CROWN

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, said this year’s 10 finalists are “an incredibly strong group of amazing and inspirational women”.

The finalists are:

Bianca Bezuidenhout, 22, from Strand, near Cape Town, who describes herself as “faithful, compassionate, purposeful”.

This dance instructor owns a swimwear company called She Succeeds and has a marketing communications degree. She is working towards attaining an honours degree in media studies.

Bianca Bezuidenhout.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Catherine Groenewald.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Catherine Groenewald, 23, from Constantia in Cape Town, says she is “driven, loyal and caring”.

She is a barre fitness instructor and full-time model. She started an online business during lockdown called Delish Bakery. She is also in her final year of a visual communications degree and hopes to open an all-female design agency.

Cheneil Hartzenberg, 24, from Meredale in Johannesburg, describes herself as being “compassionate, resilient and diligent”. 

She is a pilot who works at a flight school and is studying for her airline transport pilot licence. She recently completed a digital marketing course.

Cheneil Hartzenberg.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Jeanni Mulder.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Jeanni Mulder, 24, from Sea Point in Cape Town, says she is “compassionate, strong-willed and genuine”. 

She is a full-time international model who is doing a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course.

Kaylan Matthews, 25, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, describes herself as being an “ambivert” who is “empathetic and headstrong”.

A champion of body positivity, she is in her final year of a human movement science degree and hopes to help people “fall in love with exercise and all its benefits”.

Kaylan Matthews.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Kgothatso Dithebe.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Kgothatso Dithebe, 26, from Centurion in Gauteng, describes herself as being “ambitious, confident and a go-getter”.

She is a law student who runs her own company which deals with construction and the supply of goods and services.

Lalela Mswane, 24, from KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, says she is “graceful, tenacious and meticulous”.

She is a model and dancer and holds a law degree.

Lalela Mswane.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Moratwe Masima.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Moratwe Masima, 25, from Sandton in Johannesburg, describes herself as being “powerful, ambitious and compassionate”.

A medical doctor, she is doing the first year of her internship at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and hopes to become a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

Tiffany Francis, 22, from Mulbarton in Johannesburg, says she is “courageous, independent and strong-willed”.

She owns Tiffany K Models and is a model and is a fashion design student.

Tiffany Francis.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Zimi Mabunzi.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Zimi Mabunzi, 26, from eQonce (King William’s Town) in the Eastern Cape, describes herself as being “calm, intentional and willing”. 

In the final year of her law degree, she hopes to also study music and one day make music of her own.

Mabunzi was the winner of the public vote in which South Africans had a say in which of the 30 finalists would make it into the final 10.

HERE'S WHO DECIDES WHO WILL WIN

Many of the judges of this year’s pageant are no strangers to wearing a sparkling crown. They include the reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (2015) as well as former Miss SA title-holders Basetsana Kumalo (1994) and Tamaryn Green (2018).

Joining them on the judging panel are actress Sharron Esra, UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and radio and TV presenter Dineo Ranaka.

FAMOUS FACES AT THE FINALE

Celebrities Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are hosting the proceedings with a pair of former Miss Universes — Zozibini Tunzi and Catriona Gray — acting as backstage correspondents.

The reigning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh, and current Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, will attend. 

Ntokozo Mbambo, Zakes Bantwini and the Ndlovu Youth Choir will perform. 

“The choir will be performing three songs, two originals and a cover version of a song that featured in the movie The Greatest Showman,” said choir manager Josh Georgiou.

All the songs have powerful, uplifting messages that speak about overcoming adversity and believing in your dreams. Hopefully these themes resonate with all the Miss SA finalists and give them confidence and courage on their big night.”

BIG CASH PRIZES

Along with the title of Miss SA 2021 and the right to wear the dazzling uBuhle crown, the winner will walk away with prizes and sponsorships worth about R4m.

The winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant will be the fourth queen to wear the uBuhle crown.
Image: Supplied

This includes R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan for the year of her reign.

The first and second runners-up will each win R175,000.

CHANCES TO WIN MORE CROWNS

Miss SA 2021 and her runners-up will have the chance to win other crowns, titles and prizes when they go on to represent SA on the global stage at the Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational pageants.

It will be announced which queen will compete at which of these international pageants in the days after the finale.

HOW TO WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss SA pageant will be screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). It will also be streamed live on the Miss SA website along with other exclusive content. A full access online pass costs R114.

