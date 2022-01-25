The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

‘There’s no-one like you’: Tributes pour in for designer Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian-West, Iman and his partner honour the fashion icon

25 January 2022 - 10:25 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday at the age of 73. File photo.
Image: Richard Bord/WireImage via Getty Images

Tributes continue to pour in for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, with celebrities and his partner remembering the icon for his “vision, magic and beauty”. 

Mugler, who dressed Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, died aged 73, according to a statement on Mugler’s official Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement.

Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, was known for his daring theatrical designs featuring broad shoulders and plunging necklines. He dressed Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross and Duran Duran, among many others,  during his career at the top of the fashion industry.

“I am deeply sad to hear yet another of fashion’s great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler literally shaped the 1970s and 1980s with his spectacular sharp designs,” Nick Rhodes wrote on Duran Duran’s Facebook page.

Singer Ross wrote on her Twitter account: “I will miss you Thierry Mugler. This was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Kim Kardashian-West took to Instagram to share her heartbreak at the designer’s death. 

Manfred Thierry Mugler. My heart breaks. There’s no-one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic. I am so honoured to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.

“There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself what couture really meant.

“You always said beauty will save the world — and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around. Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team — and everyone who loved him and who’s lives he has touched.”

Bowie’s widow Iman hailed Mugler for the influential role he played during her time as a model.

“In my career I can honestly say I’ve had two collaborators who’ve changed the trajectory of not only my career but my life, Peter Beard and Thierry Mugler! Mr Mugler was not only a designer who believed in me but also in my womankind — the black model!

“He was not only an ally for me in front of the crowd but also behind my back & ours — a true friend!”

Iman ended the moving post by urging others to “remember our heroes and allies not only when they die” but rather to “honour them and shout out their names when they’re alive”.

The designer’s partner, Krzysztof Leon Dziemaszkiewicz, shared images of himself with Mugler alongside sweet captions sharing his love for the designer. 

Mugler also designed the outfits for singer George Michael’s Too Funky music video in the early 1990s featuring supermodels including Linda Evangelista.

His designs were recently featured in an exhibition at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris entitled “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime”. 

