Botox, fillers ... and now exilis? What is it and how does it work?

These days, there’s no shortage of anti-ageing treatments doing the rounds. There are your usuals: Botox, fillers, laser treatments — and on the more permanent side of things, face lifts. I regularly do chemical peels and the occasional micro-needling. Exilis? I had never heard of it.

According to Dr S’lindile Ndwalane, a dermatologist from the Specialist Laser and Cosmetic Institute (SCIN) in Johannesburg, exilis is a fairly new treatment in SA and has been on offer for around two years.

It’s marketed as a non-permanent, pain-free “lunchtime treatment”, meaning it’s a quick in and out procedure and requires no down time afterwards.

WHAT IS IT?

Exilis is a series of sessions done using a device that delivers radiofrequency and ultrasound energy waves in the form of heat below the surface of the skin to tighten and transform the skin.