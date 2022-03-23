Behind the scenes of sporty local movie ‘Daryn’s Gym’

Daryn wore his uniform a lot in the movie. What went into creating his overall style?

I brought in a lot of remnants of his father, so when he goes to sleep he wears his father’s gown. When you see him you feel sorry for this poor dude, so we brought a bit of comedy into him while he was a security guard, washing cars and when he was an Uber driver. He is one of those people who goes all the way.

Because he is so rigid and didn’t bring a lot of funkiness into the gym’s wardrobe, we put him in a lot of old-fashioned pants while we made Jackson (Siv Ngesi) a lot sexier with the gym pants and shorts. They all try to respect Daryn, but also push their own boundaries.

A lot of the women in the movie are curvy or have a muscular build. What pointers would you give for dressing in or out of the gym for these body types?

My advice would be to embrace your body. We are in Africa, nobody can understand our bodies. Figure out your body and embrace it. Nobody is built perfectly — not even the stars on TV.

I hate when people go shopping and look for classic items. You should at least go for accessories that show your personality.