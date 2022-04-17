SHOPPING | Get your ‘Bridgerton’ on with these dresses, boots and jewels

Indulge in a Bridgerton-inspired love affair with Regency-era floral silk dresses, bejewelled accessories and sturdy leather footwear

Bridgerton fever has officially taken over the world of fashion again. Whether you were obsessed with last season’s baby bangs or are going gaga for the opera-gloves craze, the Netflix series has inspired a number of hot trends including the Gen Z-approved regencycore aesthetic...