The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SHOPPING | Get your ‘Bridgerton’ on with these dresses, boots and jewels

Indulge in a Bridgerton-inspired love affair with Regency-era floral silk dresses, bejewelled accessories and sturdy leather footwear

17 April 2022 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal

Bridgerton fever has officially taken over the world of fashion again. Whether you were obsessed with last season’s baby bangs or are going gaga for the opera-gloves craze, the Netflix series has inspired a number of hot trends including the Gen Z-approved regencycore aesthetic...

