SA designers in the spotlight at Forbes AFI experience in Botswana

African Fashion International (AFI) is spotlighting six designers at the upcoming Forbes AFI Fashion Experience. Hosted against the backdrop of wildlife and natural symbolism, the AFI Forbes Fashion Experience will also include three of SA’s top designers.

“Over the years AFl has developed a powerful platform that has elevated pan-African designers towards international recognition,” said AFI founder and CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

“With the Forbes Under 30 Summit, the aim is to extend the power of the platform to emerging young talent in Botswana, offering them space to learn, grow and build their portfolios of experience for their next big opportunity.”

Who are the three local stars making us proud at this prestigious event? Here’s a look: