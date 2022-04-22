SA designers in the spotlight at Forbes AFI experience in Botswana
Local creatives take centre stage at prestigious event
African Fashion International (AFI) is spotlighting six designers at the upcoming Forbes AFI Fashion Experience. Hosted against the backdrop of wildlife and natural symbolism, the AFI Forbes Fashion Experience will also include three of SA’s top designers.
“Over the years AFl has developed a powerful platform that has elevated pan-African designers towards international recognition,” said AFI founder and CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.
“With the Forbes Under 30 Summit, the aim is to extend the power of the platform to emerging young talent in Botswana, offering them space to learn, grow and build their portfolios of experience for their next big opportunity.”
Who are the three local stars making us proud at this prestigious event? Here’s a look:
IMPRINT ZA BY MZUKISI MBANE
The futuristic designer has made a name for himself with his eclectic brand that has wowed audiences from New York to Morocco.
Through prints, Imprint ZA embodies a modern and colourful approach to Afro-futuristic design. In addition to celebrating African heritage, the brand is a storytelling tool Mbane uses to highlight African ancestry and glamour.
MYOPENCLOZET BY MOSHOPJADI TSIKI
In a time when fast fashion rules and everyone follows the same trend, MyOpenClozet is the fashionista’s answer to custom ready-to-wear clothing. With materials from the brand being proudly South African creations, the brand prides itself in crafting looks that focus on individuality.
While following current trends, MyOpenClozet takes on a youthful approach to keep their creations fresh and appealing to young audiences.
K-WORKS BY KENOUE MHLETSWA
Soft, delicate and elegant, K-works brings femininity back in fashion. The opportunity is Mhletswa’s biggest step in the fashion week scene, having taken second place in the AFI Fastrack competition.
The designer's work features flowing silhouettes and fabrics with an affinity for delicate prints and intricate detailing that makes K-works stand out among other peers in the SA fashion industry.
• The Forbes AFI Fashion Experience will take place in Botswana on April 27 at africanfashioninternational.com.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.