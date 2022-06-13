Mihlali, Oscar, Charlize: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week

It's always thrilling to see what new look Charlize Theron is going to try next, but sometimes the payoff isn’t there. The star rocked a jet black mullet and relaxed look with a shirt, jeans and black heels. The look washes her out and makes her look like a call back to Michael Jackson — and certainly not in a good way. Theron could have updated the look with more rugged features or ripped designs on the blouse or trousers, and warmer make-up to bring more colour to her look.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.