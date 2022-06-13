Mihlali, Oscar, Charlize: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week
From local to international, here’s a look at who owned it and who flopped
Our favourite actors, influencers and musicians have taken to red carpets all around the globe, but who came out the fairest of them all?
Here is a look at some celebrities we loved and some we wish we never saw last week:
BEST
MIHLALI NDAMASE
When it comes to effortless glamour, no-one does it like Mihlali Ndamase. While the look may be old, the star stunned in a flashback to this season’s launch for Living The Dream with Somizi. The tropical print and striking orange colour of the outfit will definitely have you missing the summer months. Ndamase also escaped the two-piece pyjama set, opting for a slip on night dress from La La Land with a matching night gown.
OSCAR MBO
Known for his love of designer brands, Mbo has fun with a minimal look from Prada that references the pose on the store’s page. While the white turtle neck is from Prada, Mbo reimagines the look with black Off-White cropped trousers finished with a pair of black oxfords from Dior. The overall look is polished, and while inspired by something else, captures Mbo’s approach to monochromatic style.
JENNIFER HUDSON
Jennifer Hudson was a big winner last week, becoming the second black woman to earn EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) award status when she received a Tony Award for A Strange Loop, which she produced. She was also a winner on the red carpet that evening, wearing an off-the-shoulder Pamela Roland gown that brought a little old Hollywood flair. The overall look keeps it simple and effortless, from her natural colour lip to her slicked back hair. Hudson shows off all her best assets from her body to her gorgeous smile.
WORST
Charlize Theron
It's always thrilling to see what new look Charlize Theron is going to try next, but sometimes the payoff isn’t there. The star rocked a jet black mullet and relaxed look with a shirt, jeans and black heels. The look washes her out and makes her look like a call back to Michael Jackson — and certainly not in a good way. Theron could have updated the look with more rugged features or ripped designs on the blouse or trousers, and warmer make-up to bring more colour to her look.
