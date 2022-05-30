Somizi, Zola Nombona, Linda Mtoba: best and worst-dressed celebs of the week
Another week goes by and local and international celebrities take on the red carpets and A-list parties in their unforgettable outfits.
With the winter season fully in force, we can expect glamorous faux furs, sleek leather get-ups and even inventive layering from the cream of the celebrity crop. However, there are those few who can’t get such an easy season right and still manage to be top of the flops.
Here is a look at who turned it on and who should have stayed at home in this week’s best and worst-dressed celebs:
Best
Zola Nombona
From leading ladies to It girls, there is no major star who was not in attendance at one of the many Fenty Beauty parties this past week. With the launch capturing the essence of Rihanna, local star Nombona set it off in an outfit reminiscent of the Good Girl Gone Bad singer.
Nombona tapped local brand Willet Designs Couture for a floral jumpsuit that complemented her futuristic silver puffer coat. Adding to the maximal look with drop earrings, Nombona’s half-up ponytail completes the 2000s-inspired fit.
Coachella Randy
The dancer and TikTok star brought all the glamour to the Vogue Nights Genesis All Black event. While the all-black theme could have seen Randy rock up in his usual slinky outfits, the Masango gown he wore elevated his already distinct personal style. From the oversized sleeves to the kinky detailing throughout the outfit, what’s not to love about this scene-stealing outfit at one of the biggest events of the year.
Candice Modiselle
The multitalented Modiselle also strutted her stuff at the Fenty Beauty event. A racy slit dress with a sheer turtleneck top kept her look minimal yet sexy. Paired with black high-heeled booties and her very own Selle Jewellery, the look has a bold funky appeal. It would have been great to see her rock her bob with a mullet to give it a much edgier appeal.
Worst
Somizi and Vusi Nova
What was once SA’s most exciting duo to follow has quickly aged into a series of simultaneous fashion disasters. Last week Somizi and Vusi Nova put us through their zany style choices fit for a wrestling stage. Other than both outfits being way too busy and resembling the more ambitious designs from Shein, Vusi Nova’s hair continues to be a dated look that even James Brown would think was super-bad.
Linda Mtoba
SPOTTED: Linda Mtoba #TheRiver1Magic star and @EdgarsBeauty ambassador is at the launch of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty in Sandton. #FentyXEdgars pic.twitter.com/TkLZULeSxa— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 26, 2022
We truly are living in dark times when the likes of Mtoba are making the worst-dressed list. While her beauty beat is always on point, the slouchy fit of her outfit swallowed her up. Perhaps a boxy fit suit would have done the trick.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Another style star of note falls short. Ben-Mazwi could have avoided this dress altogether. While it has great editorial appeal it just doesn’t translate well on a red carpet, making her look more like a prospective Disney villain who is bound to feed little girls poisoned apples. She could have opted for a different dress from her designer, Malondie, like their umphico skirt set with braided details that would complement her soft glam makeup.
