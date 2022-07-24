Spa Trends

Turbo-boost your beauty sleep with these sci-fi-style spa-bed treatments

Amazing new spa treatments at the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel in Cape Town will have you feeling like you've had a full eight-hours' sleep in just 30 minutes

From the Ritz Carlton to an idyllic boutique hotel in Gardens, Cape Town, come two new innovative spa treatments that are about to change the way we unwind...