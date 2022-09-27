Merging glamour and performance in this sexy number, Tems was an unforgettable beauty in blue at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.
The custom turquoise lace catsuit is a scene stealer, giving it a fun spin with the silky skirt held together at her waist with a dazzling diamond brooch. Continuing these cool colours is a pair of white chunky Dior sunglasses and ankle tie heels topped off with a diamond bracelet that adds to the excessive look while keeping it cohesive.
Tems, LKG, Sphokuhle N: Best and worst dressed of the week
It's a battle of the festivals as we look at who partied in style and who flopped on the dance floor
Image: Jemal Countess
It's been a while since we saw a festive season where masks are off and the drinks are flowing. With so much fashion freedom, this weekend became quite the party starter for numerous stars, who hit a number of dance floors and scenes.
BEST
TEMS
Merging glamour and performance in this sexy number, Tems was an unforgettable beauty in blue at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.
The custom turquoise lace catsuit is a scene stealer, giving it a fun spin with the silky skirt held together at her waist with a dazzling diamond brooch. Continuing these cool colours is a pair of white chunky Dior sunglasses and ankle tie heels topped off with a diamond bracelet that adds to the excessive look while keeping it cohesive.
LERATO KGANYAGO
Now this is how you show up to a festival. Giving us an indie girl vibe, Lerato went for a dolled-up Coachella look. The tiered lace trousers give her legs length.
The platform sandals give her look a 1970s finish complimented by her midpart hairdo. Opting for longer-length hair would have been too on the nose while her option makes it less of a costumed approach and a personalised look that captures Letaro's fun approach to sophisticated style.
SPHOKUHLE N
While the Delicious Food Festival day one shenanigans left a sour taste in the mouth of many, Sphokuhle N's look was a delight.
From the choice of colours to the materials that bring this vamped-up version of an Aaliyah outfit to life, Sphokuhle is certainly one to watch with this daring yet funky ensemble that shows off her best assets.
WORST
MOGHELINGZ
There are a number of elements with Moghelingz's look that work if they were not done together. The face beat is juxtaposed with a utilitarian three-piece set oddly paired with sneakers and tube socks.
What could have helped bring this outfit together would have been one consistent colour and chunky platform sneakers.
ANELE MDODA
Anele's heritage-inspired outfit has all the right ideas, but took a major misstep with those pink heels. She could have also opted for heeled sandals instead of shoes that don't do anything for the silhouette of the dress.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week
Coconut Kelz, Lemii Loco, Thuso: Best and worst dressed of the week
Jodie, Lasizwe, Nomzamo: best and worst dressed of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos