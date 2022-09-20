×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Meghan, Colman, Fanele Zulu: best and worst dressed of the week

From monochromes to minimal, see how celebs fared this week

20 September 2022 - 16:14
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
The Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey this week.
The Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey this week.
Image: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Memorable looks often come from inspiring looks well worth imitating. As the year comes to a close, it seems this is finally the time for our favourite stars to be bolder with their chosen outfits.

From duchesses to award winners, here are our best and worst dressed stars of the week:

BEST

MEGHAN MARKLE, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Image: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Funeral attire has gone through a lot of changes through the ages, including the colours mourners can wear and how much skin you can show.

Keeping it modest and chic, Meghan might push more fashion lovers to opt for her look. She adds a pair of opera gloves that keep her up to trend with one of the most loved fads of the year.

The sleek cut of the outfit is punctuated by her dramatic hat that gives the ensemble a shot of personality.

SHERYL LEE RALPH

Sheryl proved diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend. Taking to the Emmy’s red carpet, she wowed in her strapless gown by luxury bag designer Brandon Blackwood. The diamonds that cascaded down her long, low pony are also a feature famed on Brandon’s bags, making this one-of-a-kind dress a beautiful marriage between two fashion forces.

COLMAN DOMINGO

Colman went for a daring look that is bound to be contentious in his fashion history, a gold two-piece Dolce set. While his white cropped blazer on the main carpet was memorable, this daring look is fun and excessive. From the gradient effect, playing with two metallic colours, to the blinged-out loafers that match his mesh shirt, this is certainly one of his looks to remember.

WORST

KALEY CUOCO

It is not often high-low dresses work on red carpets, especially decades after they rightfully were ignored by the general public. Feeling her inner matric dance queen, Kaley sports this pink Dolce & Gabanna number that leaves us wondering why she could not have made wiser choices for her outfit.

While the dress features fun elements paired with playful accessories, Kaley could do much better with dresses that are not inspired by trends from yesteryear.

FANELE ZULU

Never scared to take risks, spin trends or even break boundaries with his looks, Fanele is perhaps an underestimated fashion icon in the making. However, this look was a risk that didn’t hit the nail on the head. 

While the buff actor was certainly looking to accentuate his muscular build, the outfit’s asymmetry doesn’t get to shine and instead falls flat, giving it the effect it is ill-fitting.

The pink and gold colours chosen for this look clash instead of creating an interesting colour combination. The outfit would probably be more appealing with the use of earthier tones that complement each other.

