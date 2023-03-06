Dear silent Cyril,
The country faces a major crisis because of the failure by government to provide adequate financial support for the maintenance of infrastructure required by Eskom to maintain electricity supply to the country.
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been accused of causing this failure.
More than 20 years ago our head of state, head of government and head of the ruling party, Thabo Mbeki, downplayed the need to invest in new power generation. Can you, as head of state and Jacob Zuma’s deputy for more than five years, for which we paid you an adequate salary, provide us with a list of the annual expenditure on the infrastructure of power generation?
Can you also tell us whether Mbeki’s reluctance to back new power generation was rescinded by Zuma when you were in office with him?
It seems curious that you all blame De Ruyter for what appears to be a failure by the government.
I believe De Ruyter did his best to maintain Eskom despite the failure of government to provide support.
SJJ van den Berg
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | Dear silent Cyril
It seems curious De Ruyter is blamed for what appears to be government’s failure
Image: GCIS
Dear silent Cyril,
The country faces a major crisis because of the failure by government to provide adequate financial support for the maintenance of infrastructure required by Eskom to maintain electricity supply to the country.
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been accused of causing this failure.
More than 20 years ago our head of state, head of government and head of the ruling party, Thabo Mbeki, downplayed the need to invest in new power generation. Can you, as head of state and Jacob Zuma’s deputy for more than five years, for which we paid you an adequate salary, provide us with a list of the annual expenditure on the infrastructure of power generation?
Can you also tell us whether Mbeki’s reluctance to back new power generation was rescinded by Zuma when you were in office with him?
It seems curious that you all blame De Ruyter for what appears to be a failure by the government.
I believe De Ruyter did his best to maintain Eskom despite the failure of government to provide support.
SJJ van den Berg
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
READ MORE:
LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa
LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA
LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'
LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery
LETTER | Dear government, stop thinking we are stupid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos