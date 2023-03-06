Letters

LETTER | Dear silent Cyril

It seems curious De Ruyter is blamed for what appears to be government’s failure

06 March 2023 - 10:25 By SJJ van den Berg
The writer has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide South Africans with a list of the annual expenditure on the infrastructure of power generation. File photo.
The writer has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide South Africans with a list of the annual expenditure on the infrastructure of power generation. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Dear silent Cyril,

The country faces a major crisis because of the failure by government to provide adequate financial support for the maintenance of infrastructure required by Eskom to maintain electricity supply to the country.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been accused of causing this failure.

More than 20 years ago our head of state, head of government and head of the ruling party, Thabo Mbeki, downplayed the need to invest in new power generation. Can you, as head of state and Jacob Zuma’s deputy for more than five years, for which we paid you an adequate salary, provide us with a list of the annual expenditure on the infrastructure of power generation?  

Can you also tell us whether Mbeki’s reluctance to back new power generation was rescinded by Zuma when you were in office with him?

It seems curious that you all blame De Ruyter for what appears to be a failure by the government.

I believe De Ruyter did his best to maintain Eskom despite the failure of government to provide support.

SJJ van den Berg

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa

There is no need to recite statistics or quote figures as we live and see violence every day
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA

Cyril Ramaphosa feeds us empty slogans and Jacob Zuma was a giggler
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'

One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter of the latter.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery

The ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is all due to the DA in my city.
Ideas
4 weeks ago

LETTER | Dear government, stop thinking we are stupid

Here are some of the things our readers think the government should focus on in 2023
Ideas
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday Politics
  2. CARTOON | Ramaphosa down with a serious case of reshuffleitis as the nation ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now Opinion
  4. While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows Politics
  5. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s dithering threatens to sink the SABC Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Shirona Patel Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Please don’t hire an engineer to run Eskom Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Eskom turnaround hinges on dismantling ANC patronage networks Opinion
  4. LETTER | Dear silent Cyril Letters
  5. CARTOON | Ramaphosa down with a serious case of reshuffleitis as the nation ... Opinion

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special