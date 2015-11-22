Food

RECIPE: Peachy pies

Need the perfect dessert for your chilled summer gathering? These easy-to-prepare peach and cream cheese tartlets are just what you're looking for

29 November 2017 - 12:53 By Callie Maritz & Mari-Louis Guy
Peachy pies.
Image: Justin Patrick

Makes: 8-10

Difficulty: Easy, 50 minutes

Ingredients:

3 sheets (300g) ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten with a splash of water

250g (1 tub) plain cream cheese

1 egg

130g (1 cup) icing sugar

825g (1 large can) peach slices in syrup

2 fresh peaches, sliced

50g (1/2 cup) pine nuts

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar mixed with a pinch of ground cinnamon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Line a baking tray with baking paper or a silicone mat.

3. Use a round pastry cutter to cut 8-10 rounds from the pastry sheets. Use a slightly smaller cutter to make a firm indentation in the middle of each round. Brush all over with the egg wash.

4. Whisk together the cream cheese, egg and icing sugar. Spoon into the centre of each pie. Top with canned and fresh peach slices. Reserve the syrup from the canned peaches.

5. Bake for about 15-18 minutes until pastry is golden-brown and peaches are slightly charred.

6. Remove from the oven, brush with the reserved peach syrup and sprinkle over the pine nuts and cinnamon sugar.

7. Bake for a few more minutes for the nuts to brown and the sugar to slightly caramelise. Brush with more syrup and serve warm.

