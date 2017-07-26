Raising the steaks: New Cape Town eatery crowned SA's best steakhouse

Mirror mirror on the wall, who serves the best dead cow of them all? Presumably this is the ritual anyone who takes their steaks seriously goes through before leaving the house to pay for a tasty slab of beef.

If you live anywhere near Kenilworth in Cape Town then you'll be delighted to know that the answer is in your neighbourhood.

According to an esteemed panel of meat experts, with help from the would-be carnivorous public, Rare Grill is the best in the country to get a steak.

The 30-seater steakhouse walked away with top honours at this year's Wolftrap Steakhouse Championships including the overall Championship prize as well as Best Newcomer.

"For an intimate steakhouse like Rare Grill, such an accolade is going to put us on the map," said Rare Grill owner Greg Bax.