RECIPE: Beef pot roast with olives & oranges

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1.5kg piece of topside with a generous covering of fat (you can use pork neck if preferred)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

Generous splash of South African extra virgin olive oil

2 oranges, skin on, sliced into rounds

250ml (1 cup) black olives, pitted and chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh rosemary or origanum

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

375ml (1½ cups) beef stock (use chicken stock if using pork)

375ml (1½ cups) fruity red wine (use riesling for pork)

125ml (½ cup) tomato purée or passata (not tomato paste)

Method:

1) Season the meat generously and rub with garlic.

2) In a large heavy-based pot preheat a splash of olive oil and brown the meat on all sides.

3) With fat side up, arrange orange slices and olives around the meat and sprinkle over herbs and chilli flakes. Add the stock, wine and tomato purée, cover with a lid and roast for 60-90 minutes or until tender, adding more stock if necessary. Turn the meat every half an hour.

4) Allow to stand for at least 15 minutes off the heat before serving sliced with a spoonful of pot juices. Serve with brown rice or cauliflower and baby marrows.