Food

RECIPE: Sticky toffee pudding

This classic pudding is rich, decadent and warming - what more could you want from a winter dessert?

03 July 2018 - 10:50 By JOHN TOVEY
Sticky toffee pudding.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

125g (½ cup) butter, softened

185ml (⅔ cup)brown sugar

3 extra-large eggs

240g (2 cups) self-raising flour

250ml (1 cup) boiling water

185g seedless dates

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

15ml (1 tbsp) strong instant coffee powder

Sauce:

165ml (⅔ cupbrown sugar

125g (½ cup) butter

250ml (1 cup) cream

Method:

  1. Cream the butter and sugar together, then add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.
  2. Sift the flour and add to creamed mixture.
  3. Pour boiling water over the dates, adding vanilla essence and bicarbonate of soda.
  4. Combine with the creamed flour mixture.
  5. Spray a 23cm baking dish, or individual baking dishes, with cooking spray and pour in the batter.
  6. Bake at 170ºC for 45-60 minutes if you're making one large pudding, or for 30-40 minutes if you're making individual puddings.
  7. For the sauce, combine the sugar, butter and cream in a pot, and stir to melt the sugar, then bring to the boil.
  8. Serve the pudding(s) with a generous pouring of sauce over the top — and if you want to go the whole hog, a good dollop of cream.

