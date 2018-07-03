RECIPE: Sticky toffee pudding
This classic pudding is rich, decadent and warming - what more could you want from a winter dessert?
03 July 2018 - 10:50
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
125g (½ cup) butter, softened
185ml (⅔ cup)brown sugar
3 extra-large eggs
240g (2 cups) self-raising flour
250ml (1 cup) boiling water
185g seedless dates
5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
15ml (1 tbsp) strong instant coffee powder
Sauce:
165ml (⅔ cupbrown sugar
125g (½ cup) butter
250ml (1 cup) cream
Method:
- Cream the butter and sugar together, then add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.
- Sift the flour and add to creamed mixture.
- Pour boiling water over the dates, adding vanilla essence and bicarbonate of soda.
- Combine with the creamed flour mixture.
- Spray a 23cm baking dish, or individual baking dishes, with cooking spray and pour in the batter.
- Bake at 170ºC for 45-60 minutes if you're making one large pudding, or for 30-40 minutes if you're making individual puddings.
- For the sauce, combine the sugar, butter and cream in a pot, and stir to melt the sugar, then bring to the boil.
- Serve the pudding(s) with a generous pouring of sauce over the top — and if you want to go the whole hog, a good dollop of cream.