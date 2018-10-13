Sunday Times Food Awards 2018
Which supermarket makes the best boerewors in SA?
To help you buy the best, we put wors from four supermarkets to the taste test
14 October 2018 - 00:06
To help you buy the best, we put wors from four supermarkets to the taste test
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.