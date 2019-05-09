5 sweet treats to make for mom this Mother's Day
It's time to treat one of the most important women in your life, so serve her something just as sweet as she is
09 May 2019 - 09:30
Let's be honest, what would we do without moms? They are the best and should be treated as such all year round. But this Mother's Day weekend let's put in more effort — and maybe even do the dishes.
Nothing says "I love you" more than something home-baked, so here is a list of delectable dishes that you can make to show your mom just how much you love her: