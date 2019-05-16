5 cookbooks we're loving right now

I like to take my time paging through a good cookbook. Page after page, I let the flavour inspirations wash over me. There is something wondrous to learn in every tome, even if you are sure you know exactly how you like your spaghetti bolognese. Plus, the fun thing is that there is always a new cookbook out there to be discovered.

Here are five of my current favourites:

BEER COUNTRY’S BEER. FOOD. FIRE.

by Greg Gilowey and Karl Tessendorf

There are few food pairings as marvellous as fire-charred meat and beer. The guys behind iconic TV show Beer Country have rounded up beloved recipes from their adventures in this book, ready and waiting to be taken with you on your own adventures. Fire up that braai!