Food

Restaurant Review

Lunch at Salt River's vibey Table Seven is 'always fresh and always different'

With a menu of seasonal dishes that changes daily, there's something new to look forward to each time you visit this informal Cape eatery, writes Kit Heathcock

23 May 2019 - 00:00 By KIT HEATHCOCK
A taste from Table Seven's chef's table: Puglia Burrata, nectarines marinated in a lavender vinaigrette, prosciutto and basil.
A taste from Table Seven's chef's table: Puglia Burrata, nectarines marinated in a lavender vinaigrette, prosciutto and basil.
Image: Supplied

A vibey new development in Salt River, Salt Orchard, is becoming a hub of artisan food and other creative businesses.

Table Seven, hidden down a colourful alleyway at the heart of the block, was one of the first tenants, setting up their kitchens and a home-from-home long dining table as a base for their versatile cheffing.

When Luke and Katie Wonnacott returned to Cape Town after four years in Dubai — Luke as head chef of award-winning Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm, and Katie having moved from private cheffing into events management — they were ready to do their own thing.

Table Seven has quickly evolved into a flexible and busy culinary operation — they cater for weddings and other events, consult for restaurants, host private dinners, masterclasses and chef’s tables, and from Tuesday to Friday (unless catering for a daytime event) you can get a taste of Luke’s cooking for lunch.

Lunch is an informal arrangement and as their website puts it "always fresh and always different". There's a chalkboard menu of up to five dishes with customers grabbing a seat at either the long table or the kitchen bar and chatting while Luke cooks. “It helps us stay creative and busy, try out new dishes we’re developing,” says Luke. “It’s very spontaneous, adapting to the days and seasons.”

I tasted rich duck rillettes studded with almonds and cranberries and topped with fresh fig, some home-made piccalilli and toasted bread on the side. Followed by tender chargrilled octopus with smoky caponata — simple, well-balanced and delicious.

Rosemead Artisan is baking up a sourdough storm in Yzerfontein

This bakery's perfect flaky croissants and sourdough breads rival the best in Cape Town, writes Kit Heathcock
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

“The biggest education you can get is through travelling,” says Luke. “I’ve worked with Italian and French chefs, then my time in Dubai exposed me to Middle Eastern food, so I work with all those influences.”

Through restaurant consulting he’s also steeped himself in Mexican and Asian cuisines, so his inspiration is widespread.

On the menu that day was a superb tuna tataki with an umami broth poured over and carrot and radish salad with ginger and spring onion. We finished off with luscious figs roasted on a rosemary twig skewer, a tang of balsamic vinegar and sweet caramel, plus creamy mascarpone ice cream.

Regulars can sign up for daily lunch menu alerts, and over winter look out for chef’s table evening events. There’s free street parking and 24-hour security around the Salt Orchard block.

• Visit Table Seven at The Salt Orchard, Corner of Briar and Yew Street, Salt River. See  tableseven.co.za


Image: Supplied

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Take your tastebuds on a Caribbean holiday at Kwéyòl in Cape Town

It's worth visiting this bar and eatery for the enticing rum punches alone
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The Vine Bistro serves up delectable French food without the fuss

Enjoy the cuisine of the Gallic countryside at Glenelly Wine Estate in Stellenbosch
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Cape Town's revamped Bocca is rocking simple Italian flavours

This Bree Street eatery has new owners, a new look and a new menu. Kit Heathcock checks it out
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. Over a million angry 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle
  3. What would happen if you opened a plane door during a flight? Travel
  4. South Africans share their first salary memories Lifestyle
  5. Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X