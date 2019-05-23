Lunch at Salt River's vibey Table Seven is 'always fresh and always different'

A vibey new development in Salt River, Salt Orchard, is becoming a hub of artisan food and other creative businesses.

Table Seven, hidden down a colourful alleyway at the heart of the block, was one of the first tenants, setting up their kitchens and a home-from-home long dining table as a base for their versatile cheffing.

When Luke and Katie Wonnacott returned to Cape Town after four years in Dubai — Luke as head chef of award-winning Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm, and Katie having moved from private cheffing into events management — they were ready to do their own thing.

Table Seven has quickly evolved into a flexible and busy culinary operation — they cater for weddings and other events, consult for restaurants, host private dinners, masterclasses and chef’s tables, and from Tuesday to Friday (unless catering for a daytime event) you can get a taste of Luke’s cooking for lunch.

Lunch is an informal arrangement and as their website puts it "always fresh and always different". There's a chalkboard menu of up to five dishes with customers grabbing a seat at either the long table or the kitchen bar and chatting while Luke cooks. “It helps us stay creative and busy, try out new dishes we’re developing,” says Luke. “It’s very spontaneous, adapting to the days and seasons.”

I tasted rich duck rillettes studded with almonds and cranberries and topped with fresh fig, some home-made piccalilli and toasted bread on the side. Followed by tender chargrilled octopus with smoky caponata — simple, well-balanced and delicious.