Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery is ideal for big family outings

The historic Jonkershuis at Spier Wine Farm that was Hoghouse Bakery has been relaunched as Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery.

Chef PJ Vadas remains at the helm of this Stellenbosch eatery, which now focuses on sustainable farm-to-table fare. He's taken the opportunity to work closely with the farmers at Spier and local suppliers; the menu features pasture-raised beef, pork and chickens from Farmer Angus, lamb from Lowerland in Prieska, and fish from the Abalobi small-scale fishing programme.

PJ’s inspiration is still Texas-style barbecue with influences from around the world, and the former bakery's legendary pasteis de nata are still available, but he has also introduced new dishes including varied and substantial vegetarian choices.