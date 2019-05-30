Food

Recipes

3 fantastic dishes to make for your family's Eid feast

The authors of 'Cape, Curry & Koesisters' share a selection of celebratory recipes that are real crowd-pleasers

30 May 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter
'Cape, Curry & Koesisters' (Human & Rousseau, R350).
Image: Supplied

Inseparable twin sisters Fatima Sydow and Gadija Sydow Noordien like nothing better than sharing their Cape culture through their love of cooking and baking.

The pair decided to publish a cookbook called Cape, Curry & Koesisters (Human & Rousseau, R350) following the success of their TV show of the same name.

Full of Cape flavour, the joy of the cookbook, apart from the recipes, is the stories the sisters share of growing up on the Cape Flats, their mother who taught them to cook, and their family’s many get-togethers.

The book is a visual feast and includes some excellent ideas of what dishes to serve for the Eid celebration.

Here are three of them:

