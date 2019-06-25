Food

All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants

25 June 2019 - 17:59 By Toni Jaye Singer
Chef Luke Dale-Roberts of The Test Kitchen in Cape Town, voted the best restaurant in Africa.
Chef Luke Dale-Roberts of The Test Kitchen in Cape Town, voted the best restaurant in Africa.
Image: Joel Capillaire/Sunday Times

The announcement of the annual World's 50 Best Restaurants list was becoming a snooze-fest. Year after year, a handful of the same restaurants took turns to be named the top eatery on earth. But thanks to a game-changing decision by the academy behind these prestigious awards, 2019's winner was more of a surprise.

That's because former number ones are no longer eligible for the top 50 list. Instead, says the academy, they'll be feted as "all-time greats".

This opened up the playing field for France's Mirazur to take the top spot this year. Denmark's Noma and Spain's Asador Etxebarri came in second and third respectively.

It's worth mentioning that despite taking some of the usual suspects out of the running, there were many overlaps between 2019's top 10 and that of the previous year.

HOW DID SA'S EATERIES DO?

Despite having no shortage of award-winning restaurants on our shores, only one local eatery made the cut. Headed by chef Luke Dale-Roberts, The Test Kitchen in Cape Town was ranked 44th — up six places from 2018.

It was also named the best restaurant in Africa for the second year running. 

The Test Kitchen team were delighted with their win, posting on Instagram: "Thank you to all who have supported us along the way."

It's worth noting that although it didn't make the top 50, another SA eatery was named among the runners-up for 2019. Cape Town's La Colombe ranked 114 out of the 120 eateries lauded by the academy overall.

First published in 2002, the World's 50 Best Restaurants list is one of the most influential rankings of its kind. The annual list is based on the votes of over 1,000 restaurant industry experts worldwide, including food writers, chefs, restaurateurs and "well-travelled gourmets".

The top 10 eateries according to the World's 50 Best Restaurants list 2019 are:

  1. Mirazur in Menton, France;
  2. Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark;
  3. Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain;
  4. Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand;
  5. Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark;
  6. Central in Lima, Peru;
  7. Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain;
  8. Arpège in Paris, France;
  9. Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain; and
  10. Maido in Lima, Peru.

The full list is published on The World's 50 Best Restaurants website

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

World's richest travellers vote SA eatery among 100 best on the planet

Chef Luke Dale-Roberts' The Test Kitchen in Cape Town has been voted one of the world's best restaurants in a new poll compiled by Elite Traveler.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in world

A tiny beach restaurant in an isolated South African fishing village was named the best in the world on Monday.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Why are there no Michelin-starred restaurants in SA?

It's not that our chefs are rubbish, writes Elizabeth Sleith
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Halala! Harry, Meghan and baby Archie 'set to visit South Africa' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
X