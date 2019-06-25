All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants

The announcement of the annual World's 50 Best Restaurants list was becoming a snooze-fest. Year after year, a handful of the same restaurants took turns to be named the top eatery on earth. But thanks to a game-changing decision by the academy behind these prestigious awards, 2019's winner was more of a surprise.

That's because former number ones are no longer eligible for the top 50 list. Instead, says the academy, they'll be feted as "all-time greats".

This opened up the playing field for France's Mirazur to take the top spot this year. Denmark's Noma and Spain's Asador Etxebarri came in second and third respectively.

It's worth mentioning that despite taking some of the usual suspects out of the running, there were many overlaps between 2019's top 10 and that of the previous year.

HOW DID SA'S EATERIES DO?

Despite having no shortage of award-winning restaurants on our shores, only one local eatery made the cut. Headed by chef Luke Dale-Roberts, The Test Kitchen in Cape Town was ranked 44th — up six places from 2018.

It was also named the best restaurant in Africa for the second year running.

The Test Kitchen team were delighted with their win, posting on Instagram: "Thank you to all who have supported us along the way."