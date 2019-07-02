Food

RECIPE | Quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup (pho bo)

This simple recipe for one of Vietnam's most popular dishes can be made with chicken if you prefer

02 July 2019 - 11:36 By Julian Cohen
Quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup (pho bo).
Image: Roelene Prinsloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 litre beef stock

60ml (¼ cup) fish sauce, plus extra to serve

45ml (3 tbsp) freshly grated root ginger

400g beef, sirloin or topside, trimmed and sliced

250g bok choi, leaves separated

250g rice noodles, cooked and drained

6 spring onions, sliced

Small bunch fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Chilli sauce, to serve

Method:

  1. Bring the stock to the boil in a saucepan.
  2. Add the fish sauce and ginger and simmer for a few minutes.
  3. Add the beef and bok choi and simmer until bok choi is tender and beef is cooked.
  4. Divide noodles between 4 bowls and ladle soup  over. Top with spring onions and coriander and serve with chilli sauce and extra fish sauce on the side to taste.

Variations:

  • For the chicken version (pho ga), use sliced chicken breast and chicken stock instead of beef.
  • For a more Banting-friendly version, replace the noodles with julienned baby marrows.

