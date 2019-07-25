Recipes
Instant gratification: 2 ways to make a chocolate mug cake in the microwave
When a cold snap strikes and you want to quickly whip up a warm pudding, these recipes are a real win
25 July 2019 - 00:00
WHEN YOU'VE GOT FEW INGREDIENTS ON HAND ...
MAKE A BASIC CHOC MUG CAKE
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
¼ cup cake flour
¼ cup sugar
3 tbsp cocoa powder
1 large egg
3 tbsp milk
3 tbsp oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
Cream or custard, to serve (optional)
Method:
- Mix the flour, sugar and cocoa powder in a 300ml mug.
- Stir in the egg, milk, oil and vanilla extract.
- Microwave on high for 3 minutes.
- Cool slightly and serve with cream or custard, if desired.
WHEN YOUR PANTRY IS WELL STOCKED ...
MAKE CHOCOLATE AND PECAN MUG CAKES
Makes: 4
Ingredients:
125ml (½ cup) flour
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
125ml (½ cup) sugar
45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder
2 large eggs
90ml (⅓ cup) milk
90ml (⅓ cup) oil
50g pecan nuts, chopped
4 squares milk or dark chocolate
4 squares white chocolate
Method:
- In a mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa.
- Whisk in the eggs, then the milk and oil.
- Add the nuts and mix well to combine.
- Divide the batter between 4 paper or china cups or mugs. Using the back of a spoon, press a square of each type of chocolate into the middle of each cup.
- Cook two at a time in the microwave on full power for 2-3 minutes. Rather undercook than overcook.
- Remove from the microwave and leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.