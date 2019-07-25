Food

Recipes

Instant gratification: 2 ways to make a chocolate mug cake in the microwave

When a cold snap strikes and you want to quickly whip up a warm pudding, these recipes are a real win

25 July 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Chocolate and pecan mug cake.
Chocolate and pecan mug cake.
Image: 123RF/annaileysh

WHEN YOU'VE GOT FEW INGREDIENTS ON HAND ...

MAKE A BASIC CHOC MUG CAKE

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

¼ cup cake flour

¼ cup sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 large egg

3 tbsp milk

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Cream or custard, to serve (optional)

Method:

  1. Mix the flour, sugar and cocoa powder in a 300ml mug.
  2. Stir in the egg, milk, oil and vanilla extract.
  3. Microwave on high for 3 minutes.
  4. Cool slightly and serve with cream or custard, if desired.

WHEN YOUR PANTRY IS WELL STOCKED ...

MAKE CHOCOLATE AND PECAN MUG CAKES

Makes: 4

Ingredients:

125ml (½ cup) flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder

125ml (½ cup) sugar

45ml (3 tbsp) cocoa powder

2 large eggs

90ml (⅓ cup) milk

90ml (⅓ cup) oil

50g pecan nuts, chopped

4 squares milk or dark chocolate

4 squares white chocolate

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa.
  2. Whisk in the eggs, then the milk and oil.
  3. Add the nuts and mix well to combine.
  4. Divide the batter between 4 paper or china cups or mugs. Using the back of a spoon, press a square of each type of chocolate into the middle of each cup.
  5. Cook two at a time in the microwave on full power for 2-3 minutes. Rather undercook than overcook.
  6. Remove from the microwave and leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Melt, mix, bake: how to make the easiest brownies ever

You’re just one bowl, three steps and five ingredients away from the most amazing chocolate brownies
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | How to make delectable Smarties cookie bars

Weekends are made for indulging! These cookie bars studded with Smarties will bring a smile to any kid and those young of heart
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel
  2. See Somizi, Boity as golden oldies: more celebs take the old-age challenge Lifestyle
  3. Someone just paid a record R6m for a pair of Nike sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. IN PICTURES | Prince Charles shares a laugh with King Goodwill Zwelithini Lifestyle
  5. Minnie Dlamini-Jones at the DIFF: has she redeemed herself fashion-wise? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X