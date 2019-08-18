RECIPE | Silken tofu in dashi broth with mushrooms & broccolini
18 August 2019 - 00:00
Dashi is one of the staple preparations in Japanese cooking and makes a wonderful base for soups.
Serves: 4..
Dashi is one of the staple preparations in Japanese cooking and makes a wonderful base for soups.
Serves: 4..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.