WATCH | Meal prep made easy: turn a veg stir fry into 4 healthy work lunches

Struggle to find the time to pack a healthy lunch every day before work? Meal prepping is the answer. You cook once, but make a whole bunch of dishes that can be stashed in the fridge and grabbed on the way out the door in the mornings. Think of it as making your own ready meals.

Here, we'll show you how to turn a packet of frozen stir-fry mix into four tasty and nutritious packed lunches.

ON THE MENU

Monday: Asian beef and rice bowl with soy and ginger dressing

Tuesday: Vegetarian pasta and chickpea bowl with honey mustard dressing

Wednesday: Chicken and couscous bowl with lemon and thyme dressing

Thursday: Tuna nicoise bowl with a minted yoghurt dressing