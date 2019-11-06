Four simple things that make a huge difference to how champagne tastes

Splashed out on genuine champagne? Buying a bottle of the real deal can be pricey, so you will want to ensure you get the most enjoyment out of every sip. Amine Ghanem, oenologist wine quality manager at the luxury French champagne house Moët & Chandon, shares four simple tips to help you do just that:

1. DRINK IT AT THE RIGHT TIME

Vintage champagnes are charismatic and unique champagnes that were made in a good year — you'll see the date on the label. If there's no date on the label, it means the champagne is non-vintage and is a blend of wines from different years.

Non-vintage champagnes should be enjoyed as soon as possible, and definitely within one to two years after purchasing. Vintage champagnes have a high potential of ageing well and could last for seven to eight years in your cellar.