New Pietermaritzburg restaurant Elephant & Co combines bold interior design with inventive food

The outstanding element is undoubtedly the decor. With walls and ceiling painted in a brilliant shade of sapphire blue, which contrasts with the black and white herringbone floors, the focal piece is an original oil painting on canvas of an Eden-esque scene which spans the full height of the five-metre wall.

It was painted by an artist in India and shipped over carefully rolled up in a tube, chef and co-owner Gregg Oosthuizen tells me. It was well worth the effort.

In combination with the floor-to-ceiling lead-paned windows, enormous, frosted glass lights that seem to float like balloons above the tables, and oversized blue velvet couches, the painting helps create the feel of a Paris conservatoire - whimsical yet achingly stylish.