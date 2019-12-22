Food

RECIPE | Festive Caprese salad 'wreath'

Who needs Christmas table decor when you've got a salad that looks as gorgeous as this one? It stars a fresh mix of cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By Lyn Woodward
Festive Caprese salad 'wreath'.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 6 - 8

Ingredients:

150g assorted cherry tomatoes, halved

15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small packet rocket leaves

1 small packet baby mixed salad leaves

100g basil leaves, torn

150g bocconcini or 1 large mozzarella ball, roughly torn into pieces

50g basil pesto

To serve:

Olive oil

Method:

  1. Toss the tomatoes, vinegar, olive oil and sugar together and season with salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes.
  2. Toss the rocket, salad leaves and basil leaves together and arrange around the rim of a flat circular serving platter, leaving a space in the middle of the plate, to create the wreath shape.
  3. Drizzle pesto over the leaves and arrange the cherry tomatoes and mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

