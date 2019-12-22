RECIPE | Festive Caprese salad 'wreath'
Who needs Christmas table decor when you've got a salad that looks as gorgeous as this one? It stars a fresh mix of cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil
Serves: 6 - 8
Ingredients:
150g assorted cherry tomatoes, halved
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 small packet rocket leaves
1 small packet baby mixed salad leaves
100g basil leaves, torn
150g bocconcini or 1 large mozzarella ball, roughly torn into pieces
50g basil pesto
To serve:
Olive oil
Method:
- Toss the tomatoes, vinegar, olive oil and sugar together and season with salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes.
- Toss the rocket, salad leaves and basil leaves together and arrange around the rim of a flat circular serving platter, leaving a space in the middle of the plate, to create the wreath shape.
- Drizzle pesto over the leaves and arrange the cherry tomatoes and mozzarella on top. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.