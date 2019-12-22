RECIPE | Ruby red coleslaw with sweet ginger vinaigrette
With its vibrant mix of red cabbage, raw beetroot and pomegranate rubies, this salad makes a standout side dish
22 December 2019 - 00:00
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
250g red cabbage, finely grated
2 raw beetroot, peeled and grated
6 radishes, cut into matchsticks
60ml (¼ cup) pomegranate rubies or dried cranberries
3 dates, pitted and chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) white and/or black sesame seeds, toasted
45ml (3 tbsp) parsley, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Ginger vinaigrette:
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated
15ml (1 tbsp) light soy sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) rice wine vinegar
30ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup or runny honey
15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Method:
- Place all of the coleslaw ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
- Mix the vinaigrette ingredients together in a jam jar with a lid, pour over salad. Toss to combine. Season generously.