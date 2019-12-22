Food

RECIPE | Ruby red coleslaw with sweet ginger vinaigrette

With its vibrant mix of red cabbage, raw beetroot and pomegranate rubies, this salad makes a standout side dish

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By Lyn Woodward
Ruby red coleslaw with sweet ginger vinaigrette.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

250g red cabbage, finely grated

2 raw beetroot, peeled and grated

6 radishes, cut into matchsticks

60ml (¼ cup) pomegranate rubies or dried cranberries

3 dates, pitted and chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) white and/or black sesame seeds, toasted

45ml (3 tbsp) parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Ginger vinaigrette:

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh ginger, finely grated

15ml (1 tbsp) light soy sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) rice wine vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup or runny honey

15ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Method:

  1. Place all of the coleslaw ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Mix the vinaigrette ingredients together in a jam jar with a lid, pour over salad. Toss to combine. Season generously.

