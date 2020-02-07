Jozi's arty Sotto Sopra is two exciting Italian restaurants in one

Situated on the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Sotto Sopra is an Italian restaurant that’s inspired by the artistic environment that surrounds it.

Officially open since the end of January, we spoke to co-owner Henri Martens on their unique offering and exciting plans.

Tell us more about the concept behind the restaurant.

Our focus is on taking traditional Italian flavour profiles and coupling them with modern cooking techniques.

Our restaurant is split into two areas: Sotto – our vibey and artsy pizzeria, deli and cocktail bar where the focus is on sociable eating and sharing dishes called stuzzichini or cicchetti.

And Sopra, our fine-dining side, where we focus on signature dishes, tasting and pairing menus, and exceptional dishes inspired by some of the top restaurants in the world.